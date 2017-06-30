A Release Date Has Been Confirmed for The Upcoming Adventure Title Last Day of June

Last Day of June Launch Date Has Been Confirmed

Today, on the last day of the month of June, the developers of the upcoming narrative-driven adventure game, Last Day of June, have decided to release new information about their upcoming game, including the release date and price. Alongside the new details, Ovosonico and 505 Games have also released a brand new trailer of their upcoming title!

Last Day of June comes from the acclaimed director Massimo Guarini, best known for Murasaki Baby, award-winning musician and record producer Steven Wilson, and Jess Cope, the animator for Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie. It has been confirmed for release on August 31st at the price of $19.99 USD. If you haven’t heard about this game it is a blend of various genres of art that will offer a creative and emotional experience intended to resonate with a broad audience of players within the gaming community. Here is the description of the Last Day of June, “A deep, interactive adventure about love and loss, beautifully depicted and offering an intense cinematic experience. What would you do to save the one you love?”

While there hasn’t been much news about this upcoming emotional adventure, the newest trailer offers a look into the beautiful world, revealing core mechanics and a meaningful narrative. Each character within the story will present new emotionally challenging puzzles, as Carl, June’s bereaved husband, attempts to turn back the clock and save her life. You can check this new trailer out below.

It will be available on the PlayStation 4 and on Steam, and if you liked what you saw in the trailer, pre-orders have begun today. Ovosonico, and 505, known for known for PAYDAY 2, and Terraria, are offering a pre-order incentive, giving buyers 25% off Last Day of June and an exclusive console theme that depicts June and Carl in a complete artistic vision.

Source: Press Release