Injustice 2 Sells Almost Half a Million Digital Copies in the Month of May Alone

According to SuperData Injustice 2 and Black Ops 3 Sold Like Crazy in May 2017

“>May saw the release of some huge titles, like Prey and Injustice 2 and now there are reports that Injustice 2 sold like hot cakes, ranking in the top ten list of highest selling games for the month. SuperData has released their report for the month of May stating that Injustice 2 sold almost 500,000 copies digitally on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 beat out Infinite Warfare on the top ten list for May 2017!

While this latest report from SuperData shows many interesting numbers, of the most fascinating being that worldwide digital video game sales have increased from May 2016 by 9%, up to $7.8 billion. Additionally although Overwatch sales dropped by 7% over the past year, it still placed within the top 10 console games and in the Unites States alone, gamers spent over $1 billion digitally across all platforms last month as well!

Injustice 2 blew expectations out of the water, selling almost half a million copies within its first month, and as The Zombies Chronicles DLC for Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 also launched last month, it allowed Black Ops 3 to beat the latest Call of Duty game, Infinite Warfare, in console digital revenue. You can check out how each of the games placed within the top 10 for digital console revenue below:

1) FIFA 17

2) Grand Theft Auto V

3) Battlefield 1

4) Injustice 2

5) Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

6) Ghost Recon Wildlands

7) Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

8) Overwatch

9) NBA 2K17

10) Rainbow Six Siege

Interestingly, as you see from the data above, GTA V is still selling really well, even after almost 4 years since its release! Another surprise for the month of May comes in the way of the popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds as it sold more than 4 million copies since it’s release in March, and that’s not even including sales from either console! You can check out a full list of top ten games for the consoles, pc and mobile below.

