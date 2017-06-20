Check out This Huge Xbox One Store Indie Sale Going on Right Now

The Huge Xbox One Store Indie Sale That’s Going on Right Now Is Ridiculous, Titles up to 80% off All Week

There’s a huge Xbox One Store indie sale going on with Deals with Gold right now and, if you’re in the market for some awesome independent titles, you won’t want to miss it. With over 100 titles making it onto the list and the games (and their add-ons) on sale for up to 80% off for the entire week, this mega-sale is a massive candy shop for those who want to nab independent hits. The sale is going on right now, and will last until next Tuesday.

Aside from titles like HITMAN, Guns, Gore, and Conoli, Crypt of the Necrodancer, and more being sold at giant discounts, an entourage of add-ons have accompanied them, including virtual currency bundles and Season Passes and memberships like the Season Pass for Farming Simulator 17 and a 3-month membership for DC Universe Online.

Th entire list of titles currently on sale and their sale prices are listed below. The sale will extend from now until June 26th, 2017:

#IDARB – $3.00

#IDARB: Tightwad Edition – $3.60

#KILLALLZOMBIES – $3.60

1000 Neverwinter Zen (add-on) – $8.99

11000 Neverwinter Zen (add-on) – $74.99

2000 Neverwinter Zen (add-on) – $16.99

23000 Neverwinter Zen (add-on) – $133.99

5300 Neverwinter Zen (add-on) – $39.99

8DAYS – $6.69

Active Soccer 2 DX – $3.30

Adventure Pop: Exclusive Booster Bundle (add-on) – $1.20

Adventure Pop: Pirate’s Bounty of Gems (add-on) – $25.00

Amazing Princess Sarah – $2.14

APB Reloaded: 1680 G1C – $17.99

APB Reloaded: 20800 G1C – $139.99

APB Reloaded: 3052 G1C – $31.49

APB Reloaded: 400 G1C – $4.49

APB Reloaded: 4600 G1C – $39.99

APB Reloaded: 816 G1C – $8.99

APB Reloaded: 9600 G1C – $79.99

Aqua Kitty UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition – $2.70

Battle Ages: City of Gems (add-on) – $5.00

Battle Islands Commanders: Pile of Gold (add-on) – $5.00

Battle Islands: Pile of Gold (add-on) – $5.00

Bit Dungeon Plus – $2.31

Breach & Clear: Deadline – $3.75

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse – $6.25

Cel Damage HD – $2.70

Chariot – $3.75

Clouds & Sheep 2 – $3.30

Clusterpuck 99 – $1.50

Crypt of the Necrodancer – $4.95

Cubikolor – $2.00

Deadbeat Dads – $0.99

DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership (add-on) – $29.24

DC Universe Episode Pack I (add-on) – $10.04

DC Universe Episode Pack II (add-on) – $10.04

DC Universe Episode Pack III (add-on) – $26.79

DC Universe Episode Pack IV (add-on) – $26.79

DC Universe Online Power Bundle 2017 – $23.44

DC Universe Online Ultimate Edition 2017 – $53.29

Death Squared – $19.99

Dogos – $11.99

Dreamals: Dream Quest -$3.00

Dungeon Punks – $4.95

Dynamite Fishing World Games – $1.65

Emily Wants to Play – $1.50

Exhiles End – $3.00

Farming Simulator 17: Premium Edition – $74.99

Farming Simulator 17: Season Pass – $34.99

Farming Simulator 17 – $44.99

Fortified – $4.95

Four-Sided Fantasy – $3.00

Gems of War: Legendary Starter Pack (add-on) – $25.00

Guns, Gore, and Conoli – $3.30

Gunscape – $5.00

Happy Dungeons: Golden Start Bundle (add-on) -$22.50

Happy Dungeons: Light Start Bundle (add-on) –

Happy Dungeons: 1,400 Happy Jewels (add-on) – $50.00

Happy Dungeons: 390 Happy Jewels (add-on) – $22.49

Happy Dungeons: 675 Happy Jewels (add-on) – $29.99

Happy Wars: 110 Happy Tickets (add-on) – $7.99

Happy Wars: 240 Happy Tickets (add-on) – $19.99

Happy Wars 370 Happy Tickets (add-on) – $17.99

Happy Wars 500 Happy Tickets (add-on) – $20.00

Hawken: Triple Mech Pack (add-on) – $20.00

Heart&slash – $10.00

Her Majesties Spiffing – $6.10

Hitman Requiem Pack (add-on) – $2.00

Hitman: Bonus Episode (add-on) – $4.00

Hitman Episode 2: Sapienza (add-on) – $4.00

Hitman Episode 3: Marrakesh (add-on) -$4.00

Hitman Episode 4: Bangkok (add-on) – $4.00

Hitman Episode 5: Colorado (add-on) – $4.00

Hitmam Episode 6: Hokkaido (add-on) – $4.00

Hitman The Complete First Season – $24.00

Hunter’s Legacy – $2.10

Jotun: Valhalla Edition – $4.95

Knight Squad – $3.75

Laserlife – $3.00

Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey Remastered – $2.50

Level 22 – $1.75

Lost Sea – $4.50

Massive Chalice – $5.00

Mega Coin Squad – $4.95

Momentum – $2.50

Monochroma – $3.30

NBA 2K17 200,000 Virtual Curency (add-on) – $34.99

NBA 2K17 450,000 Virtual Curency (add-on) -$59.99

NBA 2K17 750,000 Virtual Curency (add-on) – $17.99

Nebulous – $4.95

Neverwinter: Adventurer Edition Pack (add-on)- $14.99

Neverwinter: Starter Edition Pack (add-on)- $7.99

Ninja Pizza Girl– $2.50

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty -$6.00

Onigiri: 1050 Coins – $66.99

Onigiri: 200 Coins – $15.99

Onigiri: 515 Coins – $37.49

Organic Panic – $2.50

Outlast: Bundle of Terror – $6.25

Paladin’s Founder Pack (add-on) – $13.39

Paranautical Activity – $2.50

Pneuma: Breath of Life – $19.99

Polychromatic – $0.99

Prominence Poker: Boss Bundle (add-on) – $25.00

Prominence Poker: Made Bundle (add-on) – $5.00

Quest of Dungeons – $2.97

R.B.I. Baseball 17 – $15.99

ROBLOX: Fashionista Starter Pack (add-on) – $9.99

ROBLOX: Trendy Tycoon Starter Pack (add-on) – $9.99

Rogue Legacy – $3.75

Saturday Morning RPG – $2.50

Screencheat – $3.75

Shred It! – $3.00

Siegecraft Commander – $5.00

SMITE: Ultimate God Pack Bundle (add-on) – $20.09

Spareware – $3.30

Star Trek Online: 1,000 Zen (add-on) – $8.99

Star Trek Online: 11,000 Zen (add-on) – $74.99

Star Trek Online: 2,000 Zen (add-on) – $16.99

Star Trek Online: 23,000 Zen (add-on) – $133.99

Star Trek Online: 5,300 Zen (add-on) – $39.99

Stories of Bethem: Full Moon – $2.64

Super GunWorld 2 – $2.40

Super Mutant Alien Assault – $2.50

Super Party Sports: Football – $1.65

Sylvio – $3.25

Tachyon Project – $2.00

Talent Not Included – $3.75

Teslapunk – $3.00

The Bridge – $3.00

The Fall – $2.50

The Sun and Moon – $2.31

The Turing Test – $6.00

Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition – $1.65

Toto Temple Deluxe – $2.50

TurnOn – $3.75

Unnamed Fiasco – $2.50

Vertical Drop Heroes HD – $2.64

Warframe: 1000 Platnium + Rare Mod (add-on) – $29.99

Warframe: 170 Platnium (add-on) – $6.99

Warframe: 2100 Platnium + Dual Rare Mods (add-on) – $54.99

Warframe: 3210 Platnium +Triple Rare Mods (add-on) – $75.00

Warframe: 370 Platnium (add-on) – $12.99

Wargaming: Fury/Tiger 131 Mega (add-on) – $20.09

Wargaming: Sherman Fury Ultimate (add-on) – $20.09

Wargaming: Tiger 131 Ultimate (add-on) – $20.09

We Are Doomed – $3.00

SOURCE