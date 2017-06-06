Thriller RPG Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Is Coming August 8th

A New and Stunning World Awaits for Half the Cost

Ninja Theory is the indie developer working to bring the “mid-sized” game back. Hence their progress on the AAA title, Hellblade, an RPG that focuses on the adventure of a Celtic woman with mental illness. As a game based on mythology, that illness factors heavily into the experience as players encounter mystical obstacles and enemies.

Even though Hellbade delivers the quality of an AAA title, it will be smaller than others. Which is why Ninja Theory is selling their game for half the cost at $30. See the developer message below.

The first installment of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice arrives August 8th for PS4 and PC. And, as mentioned in the video, the game will only be available digitally. Since this is a smaller title, we are left to speculate on whether Ninja Theory will follow up on Senua’s Sacrifice with another game in the series. Time will tell.

We anticipate more Ninja theory presentations at E3, so stick around.

