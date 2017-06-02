Gears of War 4: Rise of the Horde Is Multiplayer Carnage at No Extra Cost

Check out All the New Gears of War Content

The fourth installment in one of Xbox’s most beloved franchises is back at no extra cost. Presenting The Coalition’s new “Rise of the Horde” multiplayer add-on. A load of new content has just dropped, and you can catch a glimpse in the new Gears of War 4 trailer released today:

New maps, new modes, new gear, and new cards. With new opportunities, Gears of War 4 just gave players a horde of reasons to come back. Anyone who has yet to play the game, know that you can benefit from the current price slash across retailers. Amazon currently has the game listed at more than 50% off. And even at that price, you’re still receiving all the free content.

However, The Coalition has a special announcement for newcomers:

We also have some exciting news to share for Xbox One and Windows 10 gamers who haven’t jumped in to the Gears of War 4 experience yet. Beginning on June 9th and running until June 15th, we’re offering a limited time trial version of Gears of War 4 to download for free!

Additionally, players who enter Gears of War 4‘s multiplayer can take advantage of recently added crossplay. Since both Windows 10 and Xbox One communities are connected, there’s no shortage of players and matches to join. Whether it’s horde, competitive, or any of the new modes, a vibrant community is available.

For full details on this massive update, you can visit the official website. “Rise of the Horde” unleashes on June 6th for Xbox One and Windows 10. What are your thoughts on the new content? Will you be jumping into Gears of War 4? Let us know in the comments below.

