Lovecraft Returns in the New, Spine-Tingling Call of Cthulhu Trailer

See What Comes next in the World of the Dreamer

Cyanide Studio revealed another trailer showing off the mystery behind Call of Cthulhu’s plot. Based on the RPG book by Chaosium, the child of Lovecraft and video games is coming later this year. Here’s a taste of the darkness that lies in wait.

Developers have updated their Call of Cthulhu page, designating an RPG-mystery with stealth mechanics. Thus, we can no longer refer to it as a walking simulator. As players follow up on a missing person’s case, they will unravel the mysteries of Darkwater island. With every extra detail, the tension level rises. Inevitably, you end up smothered in the island’s web of deception.

Judging by the trailer alone, Call of Cthulhu will be infused with mystery, horror, and episodes of psychotic cinematics. We’re still waiting on an exact release date. And before then, we expect some actual gameplay reveals. With all the elements of horror, all that’s keeping this IP from being great is a solid element of player choice.

Call of Cthulhu will be available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 and is powered by Unreal Engine 4. What are your thoughts on the latest trailer? Are you a big fan of H.P. Lovecraft? Let us know in the comments below.