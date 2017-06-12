Call of Duty WW2 New Gameplay Showcased at Sony’s E3 Conference

Worldwide Premiere of Call of Duty WW2 Multiplayer Gameplay

We’ve been waiting for the reveal, and it has arrived. One of the most anticipated games this year, Call of Duty WW2 has received new gameplay footage. We got a high-octane glimpse of the multiplayer mayhem to come. See what we’re talking about in the new trailer below:

Sledgehammer games did a lot of research for this one. This latest trailer presents some of the fronts will see in Call of Duty WW2, and they’re looking better than ever. Furthermore, we’re witnessing the debut of playable females in a WW2 game. Along with plenty of maps to take part in, we’ll see a host of new customization features and add-ons for multiplayer.

Expect more maps, more fronts, and larger battles. Not only are we going back to boots on the ground, we’re getting the most historically accurate game in the franchise with Call of Duty WW2. As we inch closer to its November release, stay tuned for more info on the latest COD title. And watch out for more E3 news as it is revealed.