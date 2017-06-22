Beyond Good and Evil 2 Shows off Beautiful In-Engine Game Demo

Ubisoft Shows off Beautiful In-Engine Game Demo for Beyond Good and Evil 2

Ubisoft unveiled a new gameplay video for Beyond Good and Evil 2, displaying Ubisoft’s very own Michel Ancel playing the beautiful in-engine game demo. While the upcoming Beyond Good and Evil 2 is currently in development, the title’s creative director uses the in-engine game footage to show off concepts and ideas for how the game will play.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 was revealed last week at Ubisoft’s presser for this year’s E3, but we were only given a taste of what’s to come via a trailer. Now, through wonderful in-game footage action, we get a 15-minute glimpse at what to actually expect in terms of experience. Ancel travels around the currently built in-game world, displaying how exactly players are expected to handle both their characters and ship. Michel Ancel also goes into detail about Ubisoft’s attempts at creating a full-fledged functioning galaxy on a grand scale. You can watch it in the video below!:

The game itself is still in its earliest stages of development, so what you’re seeing in the video is far from the final product. Beyond Good and Evil 2 does not currently have a set release date and platforms that the game will be available on have not been revealed.

Are you excited for the upcoming release of Ubisoft’s Beyond Good and Evil 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

