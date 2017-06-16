New Astro Boy Battle Strategy Card Game Gets Steam Release Date for June

The Japanese and English versions of the Astro Boy battle strategy card game get a set release date for PC via Steam – Coming this month! Astro Boy: Edge of Time will be launching on June 20th, 2017. Osamu Tezukas beloved characters come to life in the form of a thrilling deck building and battle strategy game, reimagined by famous creators.

If you’re a fan of the Astro Boy series, you’ll be excited to hear the news about the all-new card game launching in honor of the original creator. Celebrating the 90th birth anniversary of Osamu Tezuka, the literary genius and father of the Astro Boy series, a totally unique and fun birthday present is being brought to his fans. Introducing an all new story and world for fans of the Astro Boy series, the characters have been redesigned in modern styles to be reintroduced to younger generations, all while still maintaining their original charm. The digital card game itself has been designed for players of all skill levels to jump in and enjoy.

Tournament mode will be a brand new addition to the game, which will allow for players to get their hands on all of the cards available in the Astro Boy: Edge of Time universe while taking part in epic online battles. In a series of 5 online matches using special tournament-made decks, players will be able to earn rewards based on their victories. The decks used are totally different than the player’s already owned and built decks, and players are able to craft together new decks based off of a given selection of cards, including ones they don’t even own yet.

SOURCE: Press Release