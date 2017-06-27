Developer Admits It Was Too Ambitious Making Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 a AAA Title

Next Tactical Shooter Will See Changes From Sniper Ghost Warrior 3

Despite charting on various sales charts worldwide, when Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 launched on April 25th as a AAA title from developer CI Games, it was riddled with problems, including a complete lack of multiplayer. The developer admits they were too ambitious and discusses what a new tactical shooter will look like in the future.

While it was commendable that the developer was trying to really focus on the single player story, it wasn’t just missing multiplayer at launch, but it also was having issues with load times on the PlayStation 4, and was subject to other various delays. And, as of right now, players still have to wait until the third quarter of 2017 for the multiplayer to be released!

Of course as a result of just how many issues ave plagued the game over the past few months, CI Games has admitted that they made some mistakes during development as they strove to make Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 a AAA title. The developer has stated that they tried replicating the successes of different triple A titles, only with a smaller budget. Marek Tymiñski, CI Games CEO, stated that the team “learned a lot” over the course of development of the game, which he believes has “shaped the talented individuals within CI Games and the entire studio for the better.”

Marek Tymiñski continued saying that when they began development of their newest title they wanted to make a large scale game with an open world, which he realizes “was just too ambitious…We simply made the wrong math considering the size of our team and the originally given timeframe. By positioning the game in a AAA category, it took us away from what we could have done great. Instead we spent too much effort trying to catch up with other AAA titles in terms of their production values and features. That was a big mistake.”

As a result of this realization Tymiñski states that CI Games will not attempt this again, and plans to make a new tactical shooter without an open world. It is not clear whether this will be a new game in the Sniper Ghost Warrior Series, or if it will be a brand new game. Check out what Tymiñski had to say about this new game below:

“We’re planning to make a great tactical shooter where we can focus on exciting gameplay, some key mechanics, and missions that have depth without all of the trappings of a large open-world setting. We want to make this game even more tactical than SGW3, and I believe the last three years have created a wonderful foundation that we can build upon for our next game.”

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 is currently available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Do you agree that they were too ambitious and do you think they will make a whole new game instead of another in the Snipe Ghost franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

SOURCE