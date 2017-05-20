Xbox One S Gets More 4K Content With Amazon Video

Amazon Video, Vudu, Hulu and Netflix Now All in 4K On Your Xbox One S

If you’re looking to add even more 4K streaming options to your Xbox One S, you’re in luck! In addition to Netflix, Vudu and Hulu, Amazon Video is now officially available in 4K on the Microsoft gaming system.

The Amazon streaming service is home to some choice original content. Specifically, The Man in the High Castle, the critically-acclaimed adaptation of Phillip K. Dick’s excellent sci-fi novel. There’s also The Grand Tour, Bosch and Alpha House. There’s also a whole bunch of other non-original content available through the service, but if you’re getting the other three streaming services already there’s bound to be a bit of overlap.

It’s worth mentioning that a handful of people technically got access to this service through an app update back in December. This marks the official, proper rollout though. If you’ve got the hardware to make it happen and you’ve yet to try streaming television through the console, you should totally check it out! Surely such an insane resolution is enough to make even the blandest television more palatable. Perhaps Iron Fist gets better in 4K?

