Over 275 Discounted Games Now Available in the Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Sale

If You’re Not Buying, It’s Probably Because You Don’t Have an Xbox One

Microsoft has declared May 16th a day of remembrance for gamers. Not only are we getting the remaster of Phantom Dust for free, but hundreds of more titles via Xbox One Backwards Compatibility. The Super Sale is now live so you can revisit the games that made Xbox 360 a great place to be during the last generation.

Great names include Xcom: Enemy Within, Read Dead Redemption, Gears of War 3, Dragon Age Origins, and more. As a matter of fact, you may find every single game you played last generation. This is a huge list, with the majority of titles listed at 50-75% off.

Saints Row IV – Boom! 70% off. Skate 3 – 75% off; Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – 75% off. You can find all your favourite Xbox titles in the grand library of Major Nelson’s weekly deals here. There is too much to miss out on by not clicking.

Furthermore, you will also find your usual Xbox One Deals. Currently, Destiny: The Collection is $38.99 with Xbox Live Gold while Final Fantasy XV is $35.99, and Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst is only $6.60. Whatever you prefer, this is an easy week for your wallet.

There are your deals for the week, Xbox players. The Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Super Sale is one of the biggest we’ve seen on the Xbox One. Your main issue may simply be finding the time to play your favourite games. We know the struggle. And if you think you’d found better sales in the past, let us know in the comments. We’re curious as to how that’s possible.

Happy gaming

