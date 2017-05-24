Xbox Game Pass to Launch on June 1st With Over 100 Games & Free Trial

Xbox Game Pass Gets Dated

Back in February Xbox announced a new gaming subscription service called Xbox Game Pass, which gives you unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 backward compatible games on Xbox One for $9.99 a month. Today, Microsoft revealed that the Xbox Game Pass program will launch on June 1st. Titles confirmed so far include Halo 5: Guardians, Payday 2, NBA 2K16, and LEGO Batman. Several weeks ago we ranked the top 10 Xbox Game Pass and you can check out that article here.

Here’s an FAQ from the official website:

What is Xbox Game Pass and how does it work?

At Xbox, we believe in offering new ways to give you the best value to play a collection of the greatest games. For one low monthly price, the Pass gives you unlimited access to over 100 great games – including popular backward compatible Xbox 360 and blockbuster Xbox One titles. Xbox Game Pass will add games to (and sometimes remove games from) its catalog every month, which means you can always find something new and exciting to play. Download and experience games in their full fidelity from top industry publishers and play offline for up to 30 days. Xbox Game Pass is truly your ticket to endless play.

Will Xbox Game Pass be available where I live at launch?

The Game Pass will be available in at least 27 Xbox markets at launch, quickly growing to as many new markets as catalog availability permits.

Are games for Xbox Game Pass streamed directly or will they be downloaded to my Xbox One?

Based on fan feedback, streaming/connectivity issues were identified as a major pain point for competing game subscription services. That’s why games on the Game Pass will be downloaded to your Xbox One, providing fans with a native, full-fidelity gaming experience and the ability to play downloaded games offline for up to 30 days.

Is there a limit to how many games I can download to my account at one time?

No – so get your storage ready! Gamers love to play, which is why the Game Pass gives you unlimited access to over 100 backward compatible Xbox 360 and Xbox One games while they are in the active catalog. There is no limit to the number of games you can download from Xbox Game Pass, other than the hard drive capacity, which you can manage or upgrade at Xbox.com.

What happens if my subscription expires or I cancel?

If your subscription expires or is cancelled, any games downloaded through Xbox Game Pass will no longer be available. However, progress and achievements will remain attached to your account. All games that you have purchased from Xbox/Xbox Store will remain in your games library until you manually remove them.

Some of the great titles coming later this spring when Xbox Game Pass launches to the broader Xbox community include: “Halo 5: Guardians,” “Saints Row IV Re-Elected,” “NBA 2K16,” “Mad Max,” “LEGO Batman,” “Mega Man Legacy Collection,” “Terraria,” “Payday 2,” “Gears of War: Ultimate Edition,” “Fable III,” “SoulCalibur II” and “Tekken Tag 2.”

