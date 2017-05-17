Middle-earth: Shadow of War Trailer Showcases the Open World

For Lord of the Rings Fans Who’ve Wanted to See More

Warner Bros. just released new footage for Middle Earth: Shadow of War, the sequel to their acclaimed Shadow of Mordor. Today, we get to see more of developer Monolith’s work as this footage showcases their broader world. Catch a glimpse of what the next Middle-earth installment has to offer in the video below:

As Warner Bros. previously revealed, the story of Shadow of War kicks off where the previous title left us. Players will continue the war against Sauron’s minions and see an expanded Nemesis system.There will be new monsters and beasts to command, and with an expanded Nemesis system comes an expanded world.

Among the locations included in this installment are the Island of Nurn, Cirith Ungol, and Gorgoroth. Tolkien fans will be far more familiar with these locations and their relevance in the world of LOTR. We expect more detailed overviews of each location as time goes by. And we suspect that will happen at this year’s E3.

Let us know your thoughts on the open-world setting for Middle Earth: Shadow of War. Which aspect of the new gameplay has you most excited? Comment down below.

SOURCE: Press Release