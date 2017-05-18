PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Indulge in Free Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 Demo

To Get Gamers Pumped for New Guilty Gear Action, PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Indulge in a Free Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 Demo

A perk of being a PlayStation Plus member is the plethora of free goodies affiliates like to share over the platform. Revving up for the launch of a new Guilty Gear title, starting today, the PlayStation Network is offering a free Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 demo to PS Plus subscribers!

Jump in and get a taste of the airdashing action before other players by taking advantage of this sweet PSN deal. Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 is a stunning concoction of graphics, animation, and combat systems that’s sure to bring joy to any long-standing fan of the Guilty Gear franchise.

Want to know what’s in the demo? Check out the list of Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 demo contents below:

Full character roster – including new additions Baiken and Answer

Versus Mode – Square off against a friend or the CPU in local battles

Tutorial – Learn to rock in REV 2’s extensive tutorial mode

Training Mode – Perfect your combos and setups in training mode

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 will be releasing in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PC on May 26th. The game will be available as a stand-alone physical and digital release on PlayStation 4 consoles, but will also be available via a digital upgrade through the PSN for Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.

You can snag a copy of the game before it goes live by preordering it here!

Have you jumped into the demo yet? Are you excited for the next title in the Guilty Gear series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

SOURCE: Press Release