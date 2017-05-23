Grand Theft Auto 2 Inspired Game Geneshift Launches on Steam Early Access

GTA2-Inspired, Top-Down Shooter Geneshift Is Now Available on Steam Early Access

If you’re a fan of classic Grand Theft Auto games and MOBA-style, action packed skill wielding like in Diablo, then you’ll have a blast driving around like a maniac in tricked-out vehicles in Geneshift. In single-player, online co-op, and PvP modes that pay tribute to epic staples of the PC gaming world, the project that’s taken over eight years to develop makes its Early Access debut with an array of exciting gameplay modes.

The GTA2/Diablo hybrid puts players in the heat of the action by placing them behind the wheel of a variety of insane vehicles that will let them engage in explosive car-combat via a multitude of weaponry. Gamers will embody mutants who can unlock over 30 tactical skills to teleport, become invisible, and shoot fireballs to their heart’s content.

Single-player and co-op campaigns let players go solo or team up to earn cash and level up while fighting a hardcore zombie outbreak or face other players in bloody PvP combat. Check out the trailer below!:

Be it competitive Conquest, Checkpoint Racing, or Capture the flag Geneshift allows gamers to engage in multiple gameplay modes. If you want to take a break from gory mutant warfare, Campaign speedruns are kept competitive via the online leaderboards, and creative-types can even take advantage of the sandbox mode in the built-in level editor, allowing to sculpt their own environments and unlocking special cosmetic items by letting others jump in and try it out.

In celebration of Geneshift‘s Steam Early Access Launch, you can grab a copy of the game for Windows PC and Linux operating systems at a 20% discount until May 30, when the game goes back to its regular price tag of $9.99. You can try before you buy via a demo that’s currently available on the Steam store, with free, unlimited access to multiplayer mode with no time restrictions.

Have you gotten the chance to jump in on the GTA2/Diablo-style action of Geneshift? Let us know your thoughts about the game in the comments below!

SOURCE: Press Release