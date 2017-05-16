Crytek Reveals A Chilling Teaser for the Upcoming title Hunt: Showdown

Teaser Released For its Upcoming Game Hunt: Showdown

Earlier today, Crytek released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming game Hunt: Showdown. While the short teaser might not show off a bunch of details about the game, it does illustrate the tone of it…and let us tell you, it is a bit creepy!

So far Crytek has been very tight-lipped about their upcoming project, and this new teaser trailer does nothing but raise more questions. Check out the words found in the video below.

“When two hunters risk everything

And evil waits unseen

The hunter becomes the hunted”

Hunt: Showdown might seem familiar, and that’s because Crytek made a free-to-play third person shooter called Hunt: Horrors of the Gilded Age a few years back. This game was originally slated to get a beta in late 2014, however Crytek eventually delayed the beta and has gone quiet about the development.

It would seem that this new title, Hunt: Showdown, is now the revived and reimagined version of Hunt: Horrors of the Gilded Age! It will be interesting to see which aspects of the original project will remain after these past couple of years and if we can judge anything by the trailer, it seems the focus might be on the co-op nature of Hunt: Horrors of the Gilded Age. One thing that remains to be seen however, is whether the new game will be free-to-play! It has also not been revealed if it will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC.

Be sure to check out the new teaser for Hunt: Showdown as well down below.

In the meantime, the Twitter account for Hunt: Showdown is answering questions from fans and one of their tweets from earlier today reads, “When the mist clears answers will follow.” Maybe there is something to read into here, or maybe it is just another teaser to accompany the new trailer. Only time will tell. You can check out the official website for more information about the game.

