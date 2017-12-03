Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Video Review – Epic JRPG to Add to Your Nintendo Switch Library

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Video Review

What seemed like a hidden gem here in the West on the Nintendo Wii was the release of a little known JRPG called Xenoblade Chronicles. Casual Wii fans might have passed it by in the local shops, but for those who snatched it up they were met with a daunting, exhilarating, and extensive open world JRPG that few would expect for the underpowered console. Next came Xenoblade Chronicles X; an absolutely massive JRPG and spiritual successor to the previous game that was exclusively on the Wii U. With it came all new challenges and some stellar transforming mech-like vehicles called Skells which changed the way the open world was explored. Finally, after years of speculation and high hopes, Monolith Soft returned to form and delivered exactly what the fans wanted: Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is finally here. Check out what we thought of this highly anticipated JRPG below.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is the next in line for the massively popular Xenoblade series, although it is not a direct sequel to the previous games. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 follows the story of Rex, a salvage specialist who quickly finds him in the kind of deeply twisting, world ending scenario you would expect to find in a JRPG.



The shortest explanation is that people live on the backs of gigantic creatures called Titans, beasts that are beginning to die off, making it so the people need to find a new place to live. Fans of the Xenoblade series will understand the twisting and complicated nature the story will take and they will find the combat to be familiar, although with an extensive amount of new features that might be overbearing, to say the least.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is out now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. For more information, check out the games official website.