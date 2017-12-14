Play as a Badass Football Player in Wolfenstein II: The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe; Available Now

Wolfenstein II: The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe Available Now

Today, Bethesda announced The Freedom Chronicles’ first episode, The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe, is now available for download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe features former professional football player Joseph Stallion as he barrels through legions of Nazis using his Ram Shackles ability. Follow him from the devastated ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space in the first in a series of three DLC packs, each starring a unique hero.

Check out a brand-new trailer for The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe here:

Players can purchase The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe as part of The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass, available now for $24.99.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus launched on October 27 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, to widespread praise from the critics and community, including winning Best Action Game at this year’s Game Awards.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus picks up right where the first game left off, with BJ Blazkowicz being rescued from the Nazis and joining up with the resistance to take down the enemy forces. Wolfenstein II features stealth options and a cover system, however its most unique feature is the ability to dual wield two different weapons at the same time for a variety of lethal combinations and a damage advantage over your enemies.