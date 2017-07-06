Exploring a Magical New World in the Very Zelda Inspired Indie RPG ‘The Swords of Ditto’

We Get a Hands-On Preview of ‘The Swords of Ditto’ at E3

When a game comes along that is truly inspired by a genre-defining classic, it’s hard not to take notice. Indie developer Onebitbeyond has truly gone above and beyond with its latest RPG that is charming, refreshing, and nostalgic to the classic days of Super Nintendo. The Swords of Ditto takes it’s inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, yet with its smooth presentation and adorable art style, it still feels impressively fresh. Check out our preview below and see for yourself why we are excited about the finished product.





The Swords of Ditto has the kind of feel-good experience you don’t often see in today’s video games: the game has an almost magical character about itself. Players are tasked with taking on the heroic role of the Sword of Ditto, a legend who will rid the world of evil. The game offers multiplayer co-op with a host of reasons to team up with your friends and work together to save the world. Should your character die, players will be tasked with starting over with a new character 100 years later, with the world having changed drastically since your demise. Your old loot can still be regained from your long dead body, and it’s a fascinating mechanic to see the world change so drastically. Surely some players will want to see how far they can take it – could it become almost apocalyptic? We don’t know, but I couldn’t imagine someone intentionally destroying such a lush and beautiful land.

The Swords of Ditto is currently slated for an early 2018 release on PC and PlayStation 4.