Super Mario Odyssey Looks Amazing in Two New Raw Gameplay Videos From E3 2017

Super Mario Odyssey Gameplay Videos

Mario is set to embark on a new journey through unknown worlds, running and jumping through huge 3D worlds in the first sandbox-style Mario game since Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine. While at E3, COGconnected had the privilege to go hands-on with Nintendo Switch’s big holiday 2017 hit, Super Mario Odyssey. Without a doubt, Super Mario Odyssey is incredible in every way.

During our time with Super Mario Odyssey, we had the opportunity to play two different areas, New Donk City and the Sand Kingdom. So without wasting any more time, check out some exclusive gameplay videos we captured while at the Nintendo E3 booth at E3 2017. The first video captures the Sand Kingdom level:

New Donk City looks like a Mario version of New York City with many Donkey Kong references (all the street names are the names of Donkey Kong’s rideable animals from the Donkey Kong Country franchise). The city’s occupants look like actual humans, including the city’s mayor, Pauline (who you might remember from the original Donkey Kong). Here is some video of New Donk City:

Yesterday, we previewed the game and our man Alex said: The amount of detail in Super Mario Odyssey is nothing short of amazing. Visuals from the original Super Mario Bros. pop up from time to time (including brief playable portions!). The music is exactly what you’d expect from a Mario game, catchy and fun. Charles Martinet returns once again to voice Mario – and he still delivers that iconic voice we all recognize and love. Oh, and there’s even a cameo from Captain Toad (just don’t ask what he brings to the game, our game ended just as we began talking to him!). As much as we’re still loving Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine, we’ll undoubtedly be still loving Super Mario Odyssey for many years to come. We’ll all get a chance to enjoy Super Mario Odyssey when it launches, exclusively for Nintendo Switch, on October 27, 2017.