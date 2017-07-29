Jet-Powered Wall Running Taken to a New Level in Super Cloudbuilt Impressions Video

First Impressions of Super Cloudbuilt on the Xbox One

Traversal in video games has certainly evolved over the years. From jumping over gaps to swinging from ropes, stealing cars, climbing fences, and even scaling vertical walls with the slightest of footholds. Unique methods of traveling on foot in our third person adventures will always grab our attention in some way. So when we are handed a game that offers us jet-powered parkour, we have to take notice. If you find yourself interested in the notion of running up walls and blasting yourself incredible distances to scale what seems like impossible obstacles, we just might have the game for you. Check out our first impressions of Super Cloudbuilt from developers Coilworks and Double Eleven.

Super Cloudbuilt is a remake of the PC title Cloudbuilt originally launched in 2014. Teaming with Double Eleven, Coilworks re-evaluated their original game and rebuilt it from the base mechanics up, creating a more intuitive and user-friendly experience.

Super Cloudbuilt follows the story of Demi, a young soldier who wakes up in a new and confusing shattered reality, where she will have to push herself to her physical and mental limits to survive. Stay tuned for our video review of Super Cloudbuilt, available on Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.