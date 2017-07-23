Splatoon 2 Video Review – Like You Needed Another Reason to Buy a Switch

Splatoon 2 Video Review

Load up those ink blasters and prepare to get messy, Splatoon is back and bigger than before! Nintendo has never been one to shy away from new and innovative concepts, taking gambles with ideas that – if any other studio tried them – just might seem too weird. Luckily for us, Nintendo came up with an explosive hit in 2015 with the stick 3rd person shooter Splatoon. Once gamers got their hands in it there was an immediate outcry for a sequel and after what felt like ages we have finally arrived at the moment of truth: Splatoon 2 is here! Check out our video review for this fast paced, colorful, and chaotic shooter below.

Splatoon 2 plays it smart, maintaining everything fans loved from the first game and building off of it by adding all new special attacks for each weapon and the new weapon class, Splat Dualies, in which inklings will rock two ink pistols. New to Splatoon is the addition of League Battles and Salmon Run, on top of the well-known modes from the previous game: Turf Wars, Splat Fest, and Ranked Battles.

When our man, Michael reviewed the game, he had this to say: “With some impressive titles already released this year, the Nintendo Switch continues its hot streak with Splatoon 2. This may seem like a bold statement but Splatoon 2 finds itself to be one of the best shooters available right now. Granted, it is hard to compare gritty AAA first-person shooters with Splatoon 2 but it’s equally hard to argue against the aesthetically pleasing visuals, smooth framerate, polished gameplay, and pure fun of the game. Overall, this is a game is that refreshingly fun, summer title that looks and plays equally well.”

Splatoon 2 is now available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

