RiME Looks Compelling and Gorgeous in First 50 Minutes Video

Yesterday, Grey Box, Six Foot and independent developer Tequila Works released the single-player puzzle adventure game RiME as a physical and digital title on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. In celebration of the release we decided to share with you the first level of the game.

Experienced through the eyes of a young boy shipwrecked alone on a mysterious island, RiME delivers an emotional journey of exploration and discovery. The game takes inspiration from a variety of sources, including literature like The Little Prince, the films of Studio Ghibli and Ray Harryhausen, the art of Joaquín Sorolla, and the gorgeous terrain of the Mediterranean coast. Players will encounter wild creatures, ancient ruins, forgotten secrets and thoughtful puzzles that play with light, sound, perspective and even time itself.

In our review of the game, our man Rory says: “None of the game’s environmental puzzles require much brain power to solve but thanks to the various mechanics at play they remain interesting. The manipulation of time and perspective is put to great use within Rime’s puzzles and everything is built into the environments in a natural, convincing manner. You’ll certainly have a few “aha!” moments, but you’ll never be left scratching your head, which keeps the proceedings moving along at a nice pace.”

RiME is expected to arrive on Nintendo Switch™ later this year. The digital version of the title will cost $29.99 / €34.99 / £29.99 through the Nintendo eShop. A special physical edition of RiME, featuring a download code for a digital copy of the game’s beautiful original score, will also be available on Nintendo Switch at major retailers for $39.99 / €44.99 / £39.99.

