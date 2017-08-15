LawBreakers Video Review – Edgy First Person Shooter You Should Be Playing Right Now

LawBreakers Video Review

FPS games have had a significant resurgence in recent years. With the remake of Doom, the announcement of the next Unreal Tournament, Battleborn, Overwatch, and much more, video games have seen a shift back towards shooters. When the trailer first hit for LawBreakers it grabbed everybody’s attention as wild and unique characters were duking it out through the air, surrounded by a hail of bullets and explosions, and even using their weapons as a means of propulsion. With only a week since its release, Lawbreakers may not have a huge player base yet but it has definitely made an impact by standing out as a more mature concept to Overwatch. Check out our video review for yourself and let us know what you think.

LawBreakers is a 5v5 online multiplayer first person shooter with various classes and truly unique characters to control. Teams are separated into “Law” and “Breakers” when competing and no two players can select the same character. The game currently offers a number of modes such as Overcharge – a modified version of capture the flag, Blitzball, a sort of capture the flag where the ball will explode if held too long, and your standard Turf War to name a few.

LawBreakers released for PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide on August 8th and so far has been met with excellent reviews.