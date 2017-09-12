It’s a Race Against Time and Horrific Enemies in New The Evil Within 2 Trailer

The Evil Within 2 Gameplay Trailer

Time is not on your side in The Evil Within 2. As Sebastian Castellanos, you will face unimaginable terrors as you fight to find your daughter within the nightmare of STEM and get her out safely before the entire system crumbles around you. On top of the hideous creatures that roam the streets, you’ll also have to contend with the likes of Stefano and Theodore – twisted individuals who have made their horrific homes inside of STEM and are warping the weakened world to suit their wills. Should the world be completely destroyed, there won’t be any escape for Sebastian or Lily. Check out the newly released gameplay trailer:

Last week our man, Garrett, previewed The Evil Within 2 and said this about the game: “The Evil Within 2 is shaping up to be as mechanically sound as its predecessor but is far more disturbing and gruesome. I imagine that the monsters I encountered were a paltry taste of the horrors awaiting Sebastian Castellanos in the full game. Shinji Mikami and his team at Tango Gameworks continue to bless the survival horror genre, and from what I experienced at PAX West 2017, I trust that the Evil Within 2 will outshine the original in every way when it launches on Friday, October 13th. Which is very fitting I might add.”

The Evil Within 2 will launch worldwide Friday the 13th, October 2017 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.