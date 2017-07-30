Fortnite Video Review – Building Forts and Grinding for Loot Never Felt Better

Fortnite Video Review

If the idea of a game that blends the fort building of Fallout 4, the visual style of Plants vs Zombies, the humor of Team Fortress 2, and some good old fashioned destructive salvage like Minecraft, sounds right up your alley, boy do we have a game for you. Fortnite is a survival game I wouldn’t quite label as horror, despite the oncoming hordes of the undead. It’s funny, it has great combat and it’s a great team experience for you and your friends. Check out our video review below and let us know what you think.

Fortnite is an up to four player game in which a mysterious and powerful storm is plaguing the world, causing the undead to rise again. It is up to you to make a shelter and band together with other survivors, saving civilians, and uncovering the truth behind the storm. It’s a game that takes small bits and pieces from other titles and finds the right balance to piece them together.

Fortnite is currently available through Early Access on Windows, MacOS, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It will be Free To Play sometime next year.

