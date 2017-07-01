Dragon Ball FighterZ is Pretty, Intense and Angrier Than Ever

We Went Hands-On with Dragon Ball FighterZ at the Bandai Namco Booth at E3

The Dragon Ball series has always done a phenomenal job of capturing the essence of the anime; fast paced and intense combat with a strong emphasis on taking the fight to the skies and blasting opponents with energy beams. Dragon Ball Xenoverse and its sequel were both excellent displays of the spirit of the series, allowing combat in massive 3D plains to recreate classic battles and enjoy explosive new encounters with Dragon Ball’s iconic characters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ, the latest entry to the series, returns to the 2.5D side scroller style and amps up the intensity with incredibly quick combat, over the top intensity, and unbelievable graphics that make it feel like you are in control of the anime itself. We got a chance to go hands on with the game at E3, check out what we thought of the game below.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is an intense fighting game that allows players to switch between three characters on the fly to continually dish out the pain. Parallels between it and the Marvel vs Capcom series abound, yet it still stands out on its own as a unique title, and anyone with experience in the MvC or Street Fighter games will easily find themselves at home with this one.





Check out the E3 announcement trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ to get an idea of the incredible action in store.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is developed by Arc System Works and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It is set for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2018.