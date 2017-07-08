Fire Emblem Warriors Looks Fantastic in 9-Minutes of Raw Gameplay Footage

We Deliver Unedited Gameplay Footage of Fire Emblem Warriors

Fire Emblem has always been an iconic JRPG series that – even if you haven’t played it – you still know what it is. In the last several years, Fire Emblem has taken off in wild and unexpected directions. To the point where creative crossover titles like Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE and Fire Emblem Heroes have surfaced. With the steady rise in popularity of the FE series, Intelligent Systems has taken the much-beloved fantasy JRPG and blended it with the surreal history ‘Warriors’ series, changing the game from tactical combat to a fantastic, over the top experience that only Omega Force and Koei Tecmo can deliver. We got a chance to go hands-on with Fire Emblem Warriors at E3, and we cannot wait for you to check out the footage below.

Fire Emblem Warriors will see the return of heroes from across the 20-year history of Fire Emblem as they are brought into massive hack-and-slash combat. The plot itself is reminiscent of several other ‘Warriors’ titles in that a portal has opened from another world in which monsters are pouring in and threatening the land. Rowan and Lianna, the children of the king who only barely survived the destruction of the castle, set out on a quest to save their kingdom with the help of legendary Fire Emblem heroes such as March, Corrin, Chrom, and more.

Fire Emblem Warriors is due out for release in Japan on September 28th and worldwide in Q3 on New Nintendo 3DS and the Nintendo Switch.