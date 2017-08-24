Far Cry 5 (4K Gameplay) – Bringing Hope to Hope County

We Go Hands-On with Far Cry 5 and the Eden’s Gate Cult

Ubisoft has never been one to stray away from controversy in the Far Cry series, and with the initial announcement of the upcoming Far Cry 5, it definitely left its mark on the gaming community. While the series has been known for making players experience some terrible things in the name of survival, this is the first time the enemy has been a fanatic cult in the heart of America. It’s a touchy subject, especially with current events, but hitting so close to home might just be the fresh coat of paint the Far Cry series needs. Before any gameplay was released it had already been received with criticism and fear, but over time as more details on the game have released the video game community has seen the fantastic job Ubisoft has done in bringing a small fictional town to life. We had the opportunity to go hands on at a pre-Gamescom event and see just what this latest entry would bring to the table and it is an impressive showing. Check out our video coverage below.

Far Cry 5 is set in the fictional town of Hope County, Montana. The city has been seized by overzealous cultists set on the sort of thing extreme cultists do: capture, torture, and indoctrinate anyone they can find. With severe Christian overtones, the game strikes a number of chords with the public, as this is the first notable instance of video game villains being white, religious Americans. Given the state of current events, it might be just a little too real.

Far Cry 5 is a return to form for the series as a first person shooter with an open world and the freedom to do what you choose when you choose to do it. Anyone who has played the series in the past will instantly find the game familiar and comfortable, but that kind of formula can be a risk if it doesn’t change the pace enough to create something fresh.

Far Cry 5 is still a long ways away, set for release on February 28th of 2018, and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.