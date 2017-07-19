Enemies Look Horrifying in New The Evil Within 2 Gameplay Trailer; Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

New The Evil Within 2 Gameplay Trailer & Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

Today, Bethesda released ‘Survive’, a new gameplay trailer for The Evil Within 2, the forthcoming psychological thriller and survival horror title being developed by Shinji Mikami and the team at Tango Gameworks. Check out this newly released gameplay trailer here:

It’s a race against time for Sebastian as he fights to survive and find Lily, his daughter, before she’s lost forever in a crumbling STEM world. As he searches, he is haunted by the ghosts of his past and his own insecurities, but he never loses hope. Determined to save Lily, Sebastian will travel to the depths of this new STEM world and face off against anything it throws at him.

Pre-order The Evil Within 2 to receive The Last Chance Pack. These items will help you survive a little longer in the nightmarish world of Union where you’ll face disturbing enemies to save your daughter, Lily.

The Last Chance Pack contains:

The Burst Handgun – This exclusive weapon is only available through The Last Chance Pack and uses handgun bullets that can be found or crafted.Crafting Supplies – Upgrade your go-to weapon, craft additional ammo, or make traps to incapacitate enemies with these supplies available at the start of your descent into Union.

Crafting Supplies – Upgrade your go-to weapon, craft additional ammo, or make traps to incapacitate enemies with these supplies available at the start of your descent into Union.Medical Supplies – You’ll need to stay alive to save Lily, and these medical supplies will give you the aid you need to venture deeper into the madness.

Medical Supplies – You’ll need to stay alive to save Lily, and these medical supplies will give you the aid you need to venture deeper into the madness.

The Evil Within 2 will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC this October on Friday the 13th. The Evil Within 2 has not yet been rated by the ESRB. For more information visit www.TheEvilWithin.com.

Source: Press Release