Ride the Waves in Our New ‘The Crew 2’ Jet Boat Gameplay Footage

Take a Ride on the Wild Blue Yonder with The Crew 2’s Jet Boat Racing

Ubisoft has been having a great few months with explosive announcements left and right. Hearing that The Crew would be returning with a sequel didn’t turn a lot of heads, that is until they saw just what Ubisoft had in store for gamers. More than just a racing game, The Crew 2 takes every kind of modern racing you can imagine and mashes it together into one be-all-to-end-all racing game. It’s ambitious, and hopefully, Ubisoft isn’t spreading its focus too thin here, but from what we can tell it looks to be absolutely incredible. We have for you some unedited Jet Boat racing that looks simply breath taking: the detail in the water is truly unbelievable, it’s hard to imagine this is gameplay footage. Check out the immaculate detail below.

The Crew 2 is Ubisoft’s sequel to their 2014 racing game, but with an all new focus on giving the players everything they might want out of their racing experience. Players control a nameless racer who wants to work the way up the ladder of fame with intense driving skills in a massive open world. Races will comprise of planes, boats, street cars, Formula 1, motocross, and more. Each of these racing modes will have their own unique feel and controls differently, with Ubisoft stating that racing between land, sea, and air can be switched anytime. Regardless of what you choose to race with, each vehicle will offer a slew of customization options to make it your own.

The Crew 2 is set for release on March 16th of next year, and it will be available on PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.