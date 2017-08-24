Assassin’s Creed Origins 4K Gameplay on the Xbox One X

We Scale the Pyramids of Assassin’s Creed Origins in this Gamescom Demo Footage

E3 this year was a fantastic showing for Ubisoft, coming out with hit after hit during their conference. They were easily one of the top contenders for E3 and among their impressive line-up was none other than Assassin’s Creed Origins. The game is a return to form from the best games of the series, taking their time to flush it out as opposed to the previous formula of a new game every year. Origins is set to tell the story of the very first assassin, and how his work set the brotherhood in motion starting in ancient Egypt. We were hands-on at a pre-Gamescom event this year and bring to you 10 minutes of gameplay footage highlights to get a peek at what this game has in store for you.

Assassin’s Creed Origins goes to ancient Egypt, and follows the story of Bayek, the first assassin, and will tell the story of how the Brotherhood first began. Assassin’s Creed Origins will bring back all the stealth and parkour we know and love but adds so much more with a loot system, a large variety of weapons to use, hit box detection in combat, and the guided arrow seen in the E3 trailer. Those who have had a chance to demo the game describe it as a return to form for the series, bringing back the deep and rich mythos with strong gameplay.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is set for release this year on October 27th and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.