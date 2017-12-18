Logitech G603 Wireless Gaming Mouse Review – Superb Responsiveness and Battery Life

Logitech G603 Wireless Gaming Mouse Review

Logitech has been around for a long time and there is no question, they have an established track record of delivering high-quality mice. It feels like I have been using Logitech gadgets for my entire life, so naturally, I tend to turn to the company whenever I need a new mouse, keyboard or remote control. This being said, I am pretty picky when it comes to having a wireless mouse that is responsive, comfortable, has lasting battery power and looks sharp. The Logitech G603 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse seems to excel in pretty much every category and is about the best mouse I’ve used in quite some time.

On Amazon, the Logitech G603 will cost you around $59.97usd (at time of writing). The price point is not bad at all compared to some of the other gaming mice which will cost you more than double to that of the G603. Granted, you can certainly find cheaper mice on the market but when you consider its performance and battery power, which I will explain a bit more below, the G603 is pretty good bang for the buck.

It’s a decent looking mouse as well. The grey and black colors along with some of the Logitech branding makes the mouse look good but at the same time, it does look like many other mice on the market. Size wise, my wife felt the mouse was a little too big for her hands but I found it to be the appropriate size for long gaming sessions. Yes, it is a little on the bigger side but my hand rested nicely on the mouse. I didn’t feel any strain at all.

Out of the box, the G603 feels pretty light. It weighs in at just 88.9g (without batteries) and 135.7g (with 2 batteries). This makes for a mouse that feels almost effortless when moving around and swiping. Granted the G603 isn’t metal and doesn’t feel expensive like some of the other pro gaming mice I’ve used but the ergonomic design and plastic body makes for a nimble mouse that is easy to move about and just feels great. Add the fact it wireless, well let’s just say you’ll never go back to a wired mouse.



One of the best features is easily its lasting power which can be credited to its power management system. The mouse delivers 500 hours of continuous gaming on a pair of AA batteries and an incredible 1,400 hours of non-gaming use. I will say I have not used the mouse for over 500 hours yet but I will be sure to update this review if Logitech’s information is wrong. Even if they are wrong by a few hours or even 10%, those are impressive stats nonetheless.

Wireless gaming mice cannot have any input lag and must be absolutely precise. Also, having speedy movements is a big deal. Fear not, the G603 is precise and is incredibly responsive. I also found it to be deadly accurate as well. I can’t possibly imagine anyone being unhappy with the responsiveness and precision of the G603.

There are also customizable attributes as well. For instance, you can store up to 5 different DPI settings and one of them can be designated as a “shift” speed. You can do all of this with the software that you’ll have to install before you use the mouse. For some reason, the mouse only paired with my laptop once the software was installed. A minor annoyance but an annoyance nonetheless.

The Logitech G603 is truly as good as it gets when it comes to a gaming mouse. It excels in the mobility, performance and precision departments. Not to mention the battery life appears second to none. While the overall look of the mouse is nothing to write home about, this mouse won’t break your budget and is one you should be happy with for quite some time.

***The product was provided to COGconnected for the purpose of this review***