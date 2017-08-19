Madden NFL 18’s Longshot Mode is a Beautiful Anthem for the Underdog

Madden NFL 18: ‘Longshot’ Mode

If there’s one thing that’s capable of influencing me to purchase an annual game that I haven’t owned in nearly fifteen years, it’s the addition of an original, compelling story. Granted, at the end of the day, it all comes down to gameplay for me. Considering Madden NFL has been recognized for being the flagship football simulator for nearly three decades, implementing a cinematic tale of courage and perseverance presents the game in an entirely new light. I recently went hands-on with Madden NFL 18 in its entirety and I’m delighted to say that the developers of the game have crafted a moving and inspirational narrative in the new single player story mode, “Longshot.”

Longshot follows the story of Devin Wade (JR Lemon) and his best friend, Colt Cruise (Scott Porter) as they give their dreams of playing in the NFL one last effort. The duo grew up playing the sport together under the guidance of Devin’s father, “Cutter Wade”, played by academy award winner, Mahershala Ali. The story begins as the two head to the regional NFL combine in hopes of leaving a lasting impression on the scouts. Each character’s personality is immediately established during their lengthy road trip. Cruise serves as a loyal, encouraging friend and the comedic relief to Wade’s rather somber persona. Due to tragic events of his past, Wade struggles to harness the fire needed to pursue his dream. Despite growing up together, their differing motivations and backstories forge a compelling dynamic in the dialogue and personal conflicts they face throughout the course of the story.

Longshot is described as a “sports movie you can play.” Inspired by games like Life is Strange and Heavy Rain, your decisions impact the conclusion of the story. Both Devin’s and Colt’s chances of being drafted are determined by your dialogue choices and personal performance. Fans of Telltale games will feel right at home, as most dialogue options have a brief time limit, forcing you to make decisions on a whim. When you’re not engaged in conversation, you’re on the field. With the exception of some odd quicktime events like altering the trajectory of the ball while it soars through the air, running drills and playing 7 on 7 or full 11 on 11 games feels better than ever, and is certainly where the gameplay shines brightest. Developed on the Frostbite Engine, the game features seamless transitions between movie quality cinematography and traditional Madden NFL gameplay. Despite regular jumps between the past and present, the narrative manages to maintain a steady pace as you transition in and out of interactive cutscenes, which kept me fully engaged throughout the course of the story. Additionally, Longshot does a commendable job of teaching players the core gameplay mechanics. Other than a few minor graphical hiccups, the game looks and feels spectacular.

Beyond the gameplay, the writing and performances impressed me the most. Sitting down with creative director and co-lead writer of Longshot, Mike Young, I learned that the story had been in development for over four years. He and his co-writer grew up together writing dramatic sports stories and had always dreamed of implementing one into a video game. They spent the first two years alone developing the script and briefly collaborated with Amy Hennig and other notable writers to reach a final draft. Both JR Lemon and Scott Porter have played the sport at a high level. Between Lemon having played for Stanford University and the Oakland Raiders, and Porter’s role in Friday Night Lights, their performances are entirely believable. The two share great chemistry and successfully convey an authentic friendship whether they’re cutting loose or faced with dramatic situations. Along the way players will encounter notable NFL stars including Dan Marino, all of who play significant supporting roles in Devin’s journey. Whether purposely or unintended, the the story evoked an emotional response out of me that I wasn’t expecting.

We all have dreams; some unreachable, others attainable. There’s at least one thing we all hope to acquire or achieve at some point in our lives. Mike Young stressed that Devin Wade’s story isn’t about living the life of a football super star, but the journey to making it to the NFL. His journey is nothing short of an uphill battle. Following the tragedy, he’d essentially given up on his dreams of becoming a professional athlete and settled for a “real job.” No scouts are anticipating his arrival to the regional combine, and he only has his best friend and a few locals back home in Texas to cheer him on. The core of the story revolves around not giving up on your dreams. It’s a human story that many of us, myself included, can relate to. Devin Wade is an underdog, as I have been and still am in pursuits of my own. My personal goals are long shots in and of themselves. Though I don’t possess the dream of playing a sport professionally, I can absolutely relate to Devin’s journey and the obstacles he must overcome to achieve it.

In recent years I’ve played many sports game story modes including MyCareer in NBA 2K, MLB The Show, and FIFA 17’s The Journey, none of which have left me with a lasting impression like that of Longshot. Through impressive performances and a compelling, relatable story, Longshot provides Madden NFL 18 with a stellar narrative experience in addition to the core simulation gameplay that fans know and love. If Wade and/or Cruise get drafted, you can experience their respective careers in Ultimate Team following the conclusion of the story. Overall, I had a lot of fun getting to know the characters and playing the role in determining the outcome of their journey. I left Longshot with a renewed sense of inspiration influenced by its message, and Mike Young stating that telling the story was a personal dream come true for he and his co-writer. I asked Mike if he and the team have plans to develop a follow-up story in the years to come based on the reception of Longshot. He said that “We have a working script. We had to do some early concept development, hoping that the audience loves it. And I think the one thing we’re definitely aligned with all of the EA Sports leadership is we wouldn’t just rush it out. If you spent four years to develop this, it’s gotta be good. Having built this world, the characters tell you where they need to go. If my dream scenario happens and we get to continue the story of Devin and Colt, we have to do it.” I can’t spoil the narrative beats of Longshot, but having played it in its entirety, I’m personally hoping it turns out to be a colossal success for all involved.