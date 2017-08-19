Top 5 Reasons You Should Wait to Buy an Xbox One X

5 Reasons You May Want to Hold Off on Buying Xbox One X

With the recent announcement the Xbox One X will be available for pre-order starting this Sunday, August 20th, many people will be lining up to get a crack at the newest console from Microsoft. While it’s marketed as the most powerful system on the market, and the hardware is certainly impressive, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the right time to buy one. So, without further ado, here are the top 5 reasons you should wait to purchase an Xbox One X.



5) 4K Support

Okay, I’m not saying that the reason not to pick up an Xbox One X right now is because it supports 4K resolution. That would be silly. I am; however, saying that when upgrading to the Xbox One X, you’ll want to own a decent 4K TV. Do you need a 4K TV in order to play the Xbox One X? Absolutely not, but considering the hardware will use super sampling to detect the resolution of your TV and adjust accordingly, this means that a 4K game will downscale to 1080p if the TV doesn’t support 4K. Which in turn means that while players will be able to experience visual enhancements, they will not be able to actually play in 4K. It’s going to make it impossible to truly see the 4K improvements made to the games without a TV that supports them. If one of your reasons for wanting to pick up the newest Xbox console is because you want the best of the best, shouldn’t the same be said for the TV it runs on?

4) Bugs/Glitches With the Software

As with any hardware launch, there are bound to be some glitches and bugs that will be fixed in the next batch of systems. Remember the red ring of death that plagued the early models of the Xbox 360? Or the ‘yellow ring of death’ that were problematic for the first edition of the PlayStation 3? Or if that’s not recent enough, what about the annoying freezing and random reboots of the PlayStation 4, or the inability to read Xbox One discs? It is very likely that there will be some sort of hardware issues in the first generation of the Xbox One X that need to be smoothed out, and if not, it is just as likely that the software could hold bugs and glitches as well. You might just want to wait to pick up the latest Xbox console, at least until the second generation of consoles have fixed the problems at launch. At the very least, it’s usually the best policy to err on the side of caution with new technology.

