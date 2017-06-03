6 Tips to Kick-Ass in ARMS for Nintendo Switch

Wanna dominate in ARMS? We got you, fam…

Like our content? Consider following us on Twitter and liking us on Facebook!

ARMS, the latest wacky exclusive IP from Nintendo, releases for the Nintendo Switch on June 16. Our official review will be live June 7 but in the meantime, we wanted to hand over some sweet tips to get you started off on the right foot. So without further ado, here are six tips to help you kick some ass in ARMS.

Get Arms!

This may seem like a no-brainer, but don’t forget to cash in your earned credits, to unlock new arms for your favorite fighters. You may love the movement and special abilities of Ribbon Girl but prefer Ninjara’s default ARMS set. No problem, you can have the best of both worlds, eventually! Through a skill shot mini-game, you earn chances to unlock new arms at random, which can be mixed and matched as you see fit. While you can only bring 3 arms of any type into battle at once, each character can actually hold 30 different arms. That makes for a lot of different combinations to experiment with. Finding the right arms for your style of play is just as important as choosing your go-to character.

Learn Everyone’s Specials

Each character has their own unique special ability and knowing them all is a must. You’ll want to know what your opponent is bringing to the table in order to best approach the fight. Master Mummy can refill his health by holding block as an example, but it also leaves him very vulnerable to grabs. Ribbon Girl can actually jump mid-air 3 times in a row, changing direction each time but this can be countered with an Arms set geared towards grounding jumpers. Knowing the ins-and-outs of each fighter is a must if you hope to be competitive after the first couple weekends.

Charge Your Punches

Charge your punches whenever possible by holding dash, jump or block. Charging your punches not only increases damage output, depending on the attribute of your arms (fire, water, electricty etc), they can also freeze your opponent in place with an icy blast or set them ablaze with a red hot explosion of fire. These charged up punches, when landed, also open up your opponent to an easy and devastating throw. Just don’t get caught standing still for too long.