The Best PS4 Games, Accessories and Hardware: Gift Guide For Christmas 2017

The COGconnected Holiday 2017 Gift Guide for PS4

With Christmas just around the corner, its time to start picking out gifts for some of your favorite naughty and/or nice gamers. 2017 was a great year for gaming, with multiple standout contenders for “Game of the Year”. With games of all genres, target audiences, exclusives and multi-platform titles, our gift guide has a gift for everyone this year on the PS4.

The Cream of the Crop

Horizon Zero Dawn

Being presented with the highest score possible here on COGconnected, Horizon Zero Dawn starts off our gift guide and is likely the PS4’s best offering of the year. With the complete edition set to release in early December with The Frozen Wilds DLC, Horizon Zero Dawn is a must-have title for the holidays if your favorite gamer has yet to experience it. We noted in our review that the game is “a masterful epic that outshines any game we’ve seen on the PlayStation 4 so far.”

Persona 5

Unlike Horizon Zero Dawn, Persona 5 is the latest entry in an established franchise. This RPG oozes style in its aesthetics and sound, and largely met the hype preceding it’s released. In our review, we found Persona 5 to be “an incredible experience… with so much to do… [and] somehow exceeded our expectations and shown us once again why this is the best JRPG series of all time.”

Destiny 2

One of the most anticipated shooters of the year from Bungie continues to make its home on the PS4. With exclusive content such as strikes, maps, and items, the PS4 is the place to experience Destiny 2. With the first expansion set to release shortly, there is no better time to gift this game to a Guardian. In our review, we mention that “Bungie’s follow-up to their shared world shooter reignites the hype as it builds upon every facet of its predecessor.”

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Not to be outdone on the FPS front, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus represents the single player FPS very well. With a remarkable story, especially in an FPS game, we also found in our review that “suspense, violence, and some damn fine shooting await anyone ready to take up the torch and fight for good ol’ freedom and equality.”

