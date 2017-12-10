Stayin’ Alive Adds A Dark Twist To Life In A Nursing Home

They’re Wheelchair-Bound And Determined, All Right

Life in a nursing home doesn’t sound all that great. At least, it must be pretty awful if these characters are constantly trying to off themselves by any means possible. Stayin’ Alive adds a pretty dark twist to the usual portrayal of life in a nursing home.

Stayin’ Alive has you playing either a nurse or one of the patients. If you’re a patient, you’re working as hard as you can to commit suicide in one of several ways. If you’re a nurse, your job is to prevent these wheelchair-bound seniors from successfully ending their lives. The whole thing looks sloppy as all hell, but in that fun way. Also, good god is this ever a morbid premise. Yes, the execution is skewing towards comical, but this isn’t enough to make you feel totally okay about what’s going on. Or, maybe this kind of dark humour will be right up your alley.

The trailer does little to dispel your lingering sense of unease. If you’ve been possessed by insatiable curiousity, the game will be entering Steam’s Early Access program on the 20th of December. You can check it out below, along with a couple of playthroughs from some rather prominent YouTubers.

SOURCE: Press Release