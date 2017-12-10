Sony Makes a Bold Statement at PSX 2017: The PS4 Will Continue to Dominate Sales in 2018

Sony Boss Says the PS4 Will Continue to Dominate the Market in 2018

There’s no denying that Sony has had a stellar year, as they recently announced that the PS4 has sold over 70 million consoles worldwide. Of course, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, Shawn Layden, took the opportunity at this year’s PlayStation Experience to make a bold statement about the future sales of the PS4.

That’s right, the head boss himself took the stage during the first day of the PlayStation Experience and stated that he was confident the PS4 would continue to dominate the gaming industry in 2018. Although this is an assertive statement, it’s not hard to imagine that their sales will be good next year especially with their incredible exclusive lineup of games. These include The Last of Us Part II, Detroit: Become Human, Days Gone, God of War, and Spider-Man.

In addition to the confident statement, he also talked about the PSVR, saying it would perform even better next year than it did this year. Considering the PSVR earned Sony over half a billion dollars this year, it seems more people are getting into the virtual reality market than analysts originally expected. As a result, Layden says he expects even more content creators will jump on board as well.

Layden not only talked about the future of the current generation systems, but also about Sony’s release date announcements. Good news for gamers everywhere in fact, as he says Sony only wants to confirm release dates for games when they feel comfortable and confident to do so. He assured fans that those games announced for release in 2018, will indeed be launching next year.

Do you think Sony will do as well as they think? Are you excited about what is coming down the pipe in 2018? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

