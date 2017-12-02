The Mugman Army Is No More Thanks to Recent Cuphead Patch

The Mugman Army… WE WANT YOU! Ok, well, we did…

Nothing makes a Cuphead boss fight easier than your own personal army of Mugmen. The ‘Mugman Army’ was the result of a hilarious exploit that allowed players to spawn Mugman numerous times while playing in multiplayer. Player two would repeatedly drop out of the game and rejoin as Mugman but instead of the original Mugman disappearing, he’d stick around while more and more Mugmen joined the fray. The end result? An endless army of your trusty pal, Mugman.

Check out the glitch in action thanks to YouTuber, MercyIsHere;

Sadly, the glitch is no more with the developers at Studio MDHR dropping Patch v1.1.3 onto Cuphead yesterday. The patch fixes various bugs and addresses prominent gameplay issues, which unfortunately includes doing away with the aforementioned army.

Cuphead Patch v1.1.3

As for the rest of the changes, the latest Cuphead patch makes various gameplay improvements and fixes a number of not-so-amusing issues, such as the infinite controller rumble bug. Here’s the full list of changes from today’s Cuphead patch notes:

Fixed various freezes caused by controller disconnection/reconnection

Fixed infinite controller rumble bug

Fixed various freezes and soft-locks and crashes

Improvements to saving and loading

No longer possible to create a Mugman army.

Fixed rapid-weapon-swap damage glitch

Slight charge weapon damage reduction

Charge weapon charge is now maintained during parry

It is now possible to unequip secondary weapon, Super, and Charm from equipment menu (Press “Y” to unequip)

Chimes no longer gets stuck or goes off-screen

King Dice’s Start Over square will now only trigger once per attempt

Player 2 now appears in the King Dice board after being revived at the end of a mini-boss level

Dice Palace score now properly resets when retrying the level

Fixed improper hit boxes on the Devil’s snake attack

Fixed Devil’s goat attack so it hits ducking players

Elevator on Rugged Ridge no longer locks if Player 1 dies

A+ grade now possible on Funfair Fever and Treetop Trouble

No longer possible to damage bosses that are off-screen

Fixed rare crash when parrying on Carnival Kerfuffle

Fixed Roundabout shots not coming back on screen on select stages

Baroness Von Bon Bon death results now properly displays progress on phase 3

Kahl’s Robot death results now properly displays progress on phase 1

Fixed various minor collision bugs

Various art and animation polish

Minor sound effect bug fixes and polish

Added spooky Mausoleum announcer

Touch fuzzy, get a little dizzy

It might be a little sad to say goodbye to your own personal army but knowing that Studio MDHR is committed to improving upon their already amazing game is worth the loss.