The Mugman Army Is No More Thanks to Recent Cuphead Patch

The Mugman Army… WE WANT YOU! Ok, well, we did…
Nothing makes a Cuphead boss fight easier than your own personal army of Mugmen. The ‘Mugman Army’ was the result of a hilarious exploit that allowed players to spawn Mugman numerous times while playing in multiplayer. Player two would repeatedly drop out of the game and rejoin as Mugman but instead of the original Mugman disappearing, he’d stick around while more and more Mugmen joined the fray. The end result? An endless army of your trusty pal, Mugman.
Check out the glitch in action thanks to YouTuber, MercyIsHere;
Sadly, the glitch is no more with the developers at Studio MDHR dropping Patch v1.1.3 onto Cuphead yesterday. The patch fixes various bugs and addresses prominent gameplay issues, which unfortunately includes doing away with the aforementioned army.
Cuphead Patch v1.1.3
As for the rest of the changes, the latest Cuphead patch makes various gameplay improvements and fixes a number of not-so-amusing issues, such as the infinite controller rumble bug. Here’s the full list of changes from today’s Cuphead patch notes:
- Fixed various freezes caused by controller disconnection/reconnection
- Fixed infinite controller rumble bug
- Fixed various freezes and soft-locks and crashes
- Improvements to saving and loading
- No longer possible to create a Mugman army.
- Fixed rapid-weapon-swap damage glitch
- Slight charge weapon damage reduction
- Charge weapon charge is now maintained during parry
- It is now possible to unequip secondary weapon, Super, and Charm from equipment menu (Press “Y” to unequip)
- Chimes no longer gets stuck or goes off-screen
- King Dice’s Start Over square will now only trigger once per attempt
- Player 2 now appears in the King Dice board after being revived at the end of a mini-boss level
- Dice Palace score now properly resets when retrying the level
- Fixed improper hit boxes on the Devil’s snake attack
- Fixed Devil’s goat attack so it hits ducking players
- Elevator on Rugged Ridge no longer locks if Player 1 dies
- A+ grade now possible on Funfair Fever and Treetop Trouble
- No longer possible to damage bosses that are off-screen
- Fixed rare crash when parrying on Carnival Kerfuffle
- Fixed Roundabout shots not coming back on screen on select stages
- Baroness Von Bon Bon death results now properly displays progress on phase 3
- Kahl’s Robot death results now properly displays progress on phase 1
- Fixed various minor collision bugs
- Various art and animation polish
- Minor sound effect bug fixes and polish
- Added spooky Mausoleum announcer
- Touch fuzzy, get a little dizzy
It might be a little sad to say goodbye to your own personal army but knowing that Studio MDHR is committed to improving upon their already amazing game is worth the loss.