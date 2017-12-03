Monster Hunter World Beta Details Revealed – How to Hunt Monsters Early

Last Chance to Play the Game Early

Monster Hunter World is on its way to store shelves very early next year, so you’ll want to get your oversized weapons by then. Capcom has announced the beta details on their CAPCOM Unity Website, so here’s how you can play the game before launch day.

This will be players’ last chance to experience Monster Hunter World without paying. The game will arrive for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26, 2018, while PC will come at a later, undisclosed date. Fortunately, PC will experience a more polished game that utilizes more powerful rigs.

Here are all the details:

Start Time: December 9, 2017 at 9:00am PT / 5:00pm GMT / 6:00pm CET

End Time: December 12, 2017 at 8:59am PT / 4:59pm GMT / 5:59pm CET

Location: Your gaming room + the Internet

Requirements: Internet connection, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Plus subscription, 5.9 GB of free space, hunting spirit

Quests: The beta features 3 quests across 2 environments from the game. In the Ancient Forest, you can hunt a fierce yet beginner-friendly Great Jagras or as a more experienced player confront the mighty threat of an Anjanath. In the Wildspire Waste, a massive, dry expanse with swamplands, you can face off against the intermediate level mud-slinging Barroth.

Rewards: In addition to an unquantifiable amount of fun, complete each quest and you’ll get some useful bonus items in the full game! Just make sure you use the same Sony Entertainment Network account for both the beta and the full game.

Additional Notes: Each quest can be done solo or with up to three other players online, and you’ll be able to choose from 14 different weapon types based on your preferred playstyle, which you can now change during quests at camp. You can even try out each of them before heading out on a quest by visiting the series’ all-new Training Room, included in the beta! Potions and other supplies will be provided on quests during the beta, but you’ll have to fetch your own food and drinks outside the game for those long gameplay sessions.

And one final note – this beta is just a taste for what the quests will look and feel like in the full game. The beta features a game currently in development and some aspects about balance may be different from the full game, but the satisfaction of tracking and bringing down a giant monster you’ll find is all there.

Check back for any last-minute updates leading to launch. Previously released footage shows early parts of the game, from the tutorial area to questing as either male or a female character.

