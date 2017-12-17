Mobster Action Shooter ‘Guns, Gore, and Cannoli’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

Popular Indie Action Shooter ‘Guns, Gore, and Cannoli’ Headed to Nintendo EShop

With the holiday season almost in full swing, why not deck the halls with the blood and entrails of your enemies? Crazy Monkey Studios announced today that their popular multiplatform action shooter ‘Guns, Gore, and Cannoli’, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on December 21st. While the game is readily available on other consoles, this will be the first time you can play Guns, Gore, and Cannoli on the go. It’s also a thank you from Crazy Monkey Studios for the supports it has received, and the studio assures gamers with the latest release of their game that they are now completely focused on finishing the sequel, Guns, Gore, and Cannoli 2.

Guns, Gore, and Cannoli is a multiplayer action shooter set in the roaring twenties where players will take control of Vinnie, a mobster, as his home – Thugtown – is being overrun by gangsters and zombies. It’s a fast paced action game offering a campaign mode, versus mode, and 4 player local multiplayer. Guns, Gore, and Cannoli made a name for itself with its hand-drawn art style and currently holds a 94% positive rating on Steam.

Guns, Gore, and Cannoli originally launched back in April of 2015, and is currently available on Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. For more information on Guns, Gore, and Cannoli, and the other titles from Crazy Monkey Studios, check out their official website.

Source: Press Release.