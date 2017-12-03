EA Now Completely Owns Titanfall Developer Respawn Entertainment

A Month and a Millions of Dollars Later

Announced last month, EA revealed their deal to acquire Respawn Entertainment—a deal that includes the Titanfall name. While Respawn was publishing Titanfall under the EA logo, it was still property of the studio. But as of today, both developer and IP now fall under the EA brand of studios.

The final confirmation came via EA’s official news site:

On November 9, 2017 we announced an agreement to acquire Respawn Entertainment, LLC, one of the leading independent game development studio and creators of AAA shooter and action games including the critically-acclaimed Titanfall™ franchise. Today, December 1, 2017, we have completed the acquisition of Respawn on the terms previously disclosed.

According to EA’s November announcement, the price of Respawn was over $400 million dollars; this included cash and company assets, but they must have serious plans for both the studio and the franchise. While the price might seem steep, we have to remember that EA is also gaining Vince Zampella and devs integral to the inception of both the Modern Warfare and Titanfall franchises.

Respawn is currently working on an undisclosed Star Wars project, and we know that Titanfall 3 is on the way. While the future is a bit uncertain for these games, we’re watching closely as new details emerge. Will Respawn begin utilizing EA DICE’s Frostbite engine? Time will tell. For now, tell us your thoughts on EA’s acquisition by commenting down below.

