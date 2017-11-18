Xbox One Deals Alert! Shadow of War, Xbox One S Bundles Are On Sale

Xbox One Deals this week include Shadow of War and nice bundle deals
Black Friday is still not quite here, but the Xbox One deals are starting to appear if you know where to look. Middle Earth Shadow of War is at its lowest price yet at less than $50.00, and you can grab an Xbox One S bundle with 2 free games for $250.00. That’s pretty damn awesome. Check ’em out below.
Xbox One Deals:
- Xbox One S 500 GB Bundle + 2 Free Games – $249.00 ($30.00 Off)
- Xbox One S 500 GB Console: Battlefield 1 Bundle – $232.84 ($67.00 Off)
- Middle Earth Shadow of War – $48.99 ($11.00 Off)
- Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition – $29.99 ($20.00 Off)
- NASCAR Heat 2 – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- Torment: Tides Of Numenera – $($19.00 Off)
- Redout – $19.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Destiny 2 – $ ($12.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $35.89 ($24.00 Off)
- Dead Rising 4 – $25.51 ($34.48 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $ ($14.04 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $32.20 ($27.00 Off)
- Prey – $ ($33.50 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $41.50 ($18.50 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $($10.00 Off)
- King’s Quest Collection – $ ($23.00 Off)
- For Honor – $ ($36.00 Off)
- Gears Of War 4 – $ ($18.74 Off)
- Dead By Daylight – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $20.50 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – $38.18 ($31.00 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $26.00 ($14.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($15.00 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians – $($22.00 Off)
Xbox One Deals – Accessories:
- Sades Over-Ear Stereo Bass Gaming Headphone – $20.39 ($19.50 Off)
- Turtle Beach – Ear Force XO Seven Pro Premium Gaming Headset – $ ($62.00 Off)
- Razer Wildcat – eSports Customizable Premium Controller – $ ($72.00 Off)
- Beexcellent Gaming Headset with Mic – $19.69 ($20.30 Off)
Don’t forget to also check out our full coverage of Back Friday as well! While this may be the end of our list of top Xbox One games on sale, be sure to also check out our list of PS4 Deals and our upcoming list of deals for Windows PC.