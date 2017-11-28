Take Project Cars 2 For A Test Drive With An Official Demo Now

No Worrying About Scratching Her Up, Either

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Project Cars 2, there are two bits of good news. The first expansion pack is coming later this year and an official free demo is out right now for PS4 and Xbox One! It’s the perfect opportunity to take this game out for a test drive.

The demo lets players try out the Ferrari 488 GT3, Lamborghini Huracán LP610-4, and Formula Renault 3.5 at a race track known as the laser-scanned Red Bull Ring. Said demo also features graphical improvements for the console versions, as well as VR support for the PC version. Soon enough, these fixes will make their way to the full game as well. After the demo. For some reason. The ‘Fun Pack,’ the first expansion, will add two tracks and eight cars:

The two new tracks are: Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya Rallycross, and Brands Hatch Rallycross Historic.

The eight new cars include two current WRX runners: Matthias Ekstrom’s Audi S1 EKS RX Quattro, and Petter Solberg’s Citroën DS3 RX Supercar.

Three rides from Professional Fun-Haver and drifting world champion Vaughn Gittin Jr.: The Ford Bronco “Brocky”, Ford Mustang RTR Spec – 5D, and the Mustang ’66 RTR.

Three Group B legends: The Ford RS200 Evolution, Renault R5 Maxi Turbo, and Audi Sport quattro S1.

Also, there will be liveries from a bunch of eSports teams to drape your rides in. That’s great news if you either aspire to be or actually are in an eSports team. There’s no concrete release date for the expansion pack, but you can download the official demo today.

SOURCE: Press Release