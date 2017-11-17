Yep, They Turned Rampage Into a Movie And It Looks Pretty Fun

Check Out the Rampage Movie Trailer Now

The first trailer for the live-action Rampage movie has just dropped and it surprisingly could make for an entertaining summer movie.

It stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the leading role and it’s an adaptation of the 1986 arcade game. Johnson plays the head of an anti-poaching unit that is tasked to take down three genetically modified animals. Fans will, of course, recognize the three dangerous animals as George the gorilla, Lizzie the alligator, and Ralph the wolf.

Also starring is Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a possible antagonist in the film who seems to be bringing some of his Negan swagger over from The Walking Dead. Other actors include Malin Akerman, Joe Manganiello, and Naomie Harris. The film is being directed by Brad Peyton who directed San Andreas, which also featured The Rock. According to IMDB, Peyton is adapting Just Cause into a movie as well.

In the original Rampage video game, players got to control each animal and destroy as many buildings as possible while fending off attacks from the police and military.

The Rock isn’t new to video game movie adaptations, having played the starring role in 2005’s DOOM. He will also star in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle later this year which reimagines the board game into a classic video game.

Tell us what you think of the trailer in the comments below. Rampage will hit theatres on April 20th, 2018.

