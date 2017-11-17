Here Are Some Great Early Black Friday PS4 Game Deals You Can Get Right Now

PS4 Game Deals ramp up at PlayStation Store, Amazon ahead of the official Black Friday

Black Friday isn’t officially until November 24th, but there are already some nice early PS4 game deals out there. PlayStation Store has put Assassin’s Creed Origins at $18.00 off if you’re a Plus Member. Also, members get South Park The Fractured But Whole for the same price. There’s also The Mummy Demastered at a big discount, and Citizens of Earth at a whopping $12.00 off. Check them out below.

Don’t forget that the actual Black Friday is also coming up, and you don’t want to miss it. If you’re interested in the deals that might be coming up, check out this article. While that may be the end for our list of PS4 deals for today, be sure to check back for our upcoming Xbox One and Windows PC deals!