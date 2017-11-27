Share This

 

The Game Awards 2017 to Have “More New Game Announcements Than Ever Before”

2017 Might See the Biggest Game Awards Event

Ever since its debut in 2014, The Game Awards have been a hype resource for gamers. Not only because it lets us decide who takes home the year’s best accolades but because of new game premieres. This year, host Geoff Keighley is promising some very exciting stuff.

Breath of the Wild Game Guide Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Top Screen Nintendo Switch ESRB Rating

According to Keighley, The Game Awards have already tallied the votes for best gameplay experiences. There are plenty of categories and nominations but, according to a new video, the second part of planning is reserved for new game reveals. This is currently what’s being worked on: which developers will get to have their games on stage.

Furthermore, according to the preview video, The Game Awards 2017 will witness more game showcases than any other previous year. In the past, we’ve seen reveals for Mass Effect: Andromeda, Death Stranding, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Now, we have Breath of the Wild as one of this year’s nominees.

This year, however, Keighley says one new reveal will be “the longest world premiere we’ve ever done.” Will any of the reveals be an eventual Game of the Year contender? Tune in at the designated time to find out.

Keighley and crew have every minute of The Game Awards planned, but at times a big developer will pitch something amazing last minute. For a glimpse, you can find the “Road to the Game Awards” video here. You might find a few hints of what lies in store.

SOURCE

Related Posts


The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Horizon Zero Dawn Win Big at the Golden Joystick Awards

New, Major Game Announcement Coming to The Game Awards 2017

Check out the List of Nominees for 2017’s The Game Awards

Everything you Need to Know about The Game Awards 2017

Wear Those Stupid Pants from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 in Breath of the Wild
Next
UK Charts: Call of Duty WWII and PS4 Sales Win Black Friday Week
Previous
Amazon Has a Huge Cyber Monday Sale on Now For Nintendo Switch Accessories up to 50% Off