Forza Motorsport 7 Sells 176,000 Units in First Week, According to Chart Estimates

An Underwhelming Launch, If True

The latest game by Turn 10 Studios, Forza Motorsport 7, was supposed to be the Xbox One’s highly anticipated 2017 release. According to VGChartz, however, the racing franchise had less pull this time around.

During its first-week debut at retail, Forza Motorsport 7 sold approximately 176,150 units. Again, this is according to the VGChartz for the week ending on October 7, 2017. In other words, less than one percent of Xbox One users purchased the Microsoft-published game. Breaking it down by region, the sales are as follows: Europe sold the most with 90,128 units (51%), 64,818 units sold in the US (37%) and 1,641 units sold in Japan (1%).

Furthermore, the estimates place Forza Motorsport 7 as one of the worst debut titles of the franchise. It falls as the ninth best seller if the numbers ring true:

Forza Motorsport 4 – 515,859 Forza Horizon 3 – 406,753 Forza Motorsport 5 – 350,588 Forza Horizon 2 – 328,101 Forza Horizon – 316,820 Forza Motorsport 2 – 228,684 Forza Motorsport 6 – 221,042 Forza Motorsport 3 – 209,389 Forza Motorsport 7 – 176,150

Of course, the sales don’t mean the game is bad. Critically, the latest iteration of the racing franchise has done pretty well. For whatever reason, there wasn’t as much commercial draw. Considering its place as a flagship release for the new Xbox One X console, the results are all the more baffling. But, let’s wait until Microsoft reveals official numbers (if they ever do), and then we’ll grasp the final result.

