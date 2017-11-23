Share This

 

Forza Motorsport 7 Sells 176,000 Units in First Week, According to Chart Estimates

An Underwhelming Launch, If True

The latest game by Turn 10 Studios, Forza Motorsport 7, was supposed to be the Xbox One’s highly anticipated 2017 release. According to VGChartz, however, the racing franchise had less pull this time around.

Forza Motorsport 7 TOP (1280x720)

During its first-week debut at retail, Forza Motorsport 7 sold approximately 176,150 units. Again, this is according to the VGChartz for the week ending on October 7, 2017. In other words, less than one percent of Xbox One users purchased the Microsoft-published game. Breaking it down by region, the sales are as follows: Europe sold the most with 90,128 units (51%), 64,818 units sold in the US (37%) and 1,641 units sold in Japan (1%).

Furthermore, the estimates place Forza Motorsport 7 as one of the worst debut titles of the franchise. It falls as the ninth best seller if the numbers ring true:

  1. Forza Motorsport 4 – 515,859
  2. Forza Horizon 3 – 406,753
  3. Forza Motorsport 5 – 350,588
  4. Forza Horizon 2 – 328,101
  5. Forza Horizon – 316,820
  6. Forza Motorsport 2 – 228,684
  7. Forza Motorsport 6 – 221,042
  8. Forza Motorsport 3 – 209,389
  9. Forza Motorsport 7 – 176,150

Of course, the sales don’t mean the game is bad. Critically, the latest iteration of the racing franchise has done pretty well. For whatever reason, there wasn’t as much commercial draw. Considering its place as a flagship release for the new Xbox One X console, the results are all the more baffling. But, let’s wait until Microsoft reveals official numbers (if they ever do), and then we’ll grasp the final result.

Are you surprised by the sales results of Forza Motorsport 7? Do you believe the charts are accurate? Comment down below.

  • Kevin Caldwell

    Digital sales on console now account for at least 50% of all sales, but these figures cannot be collected, as Microsoft won’t supply them. But judging by their financial reports, which showed software sales are up, one can only guess this figure is very likely accurate.

Related Posts


Forza Horizon 3 Team Hires MGSV and Hellblade Devs for New Open-World RPG

The Xbox Game Pass List Continues to Grow by 7 as Microsoft Announces December Additions

Fun Fact: Your Xbox One Must Be Directly Connected to a Wall Outlet

Xbox One X Sells as Many Units as Nintendo Switch Did at Launch Month

Need for Speed Payback Review – Tuned up but Not Quite Turbo Injected
Next
Cyber Deals on Now in the Nintendo eShop, Offering a Bunch of Discounts on Switch, Wii U and 3DS Titles
Previous
Nine Parchments Neat, Magical Demo Now Available for Nintendo Switch